People's Choice Awards 2017: Fifth Harmony, Ellen DeGeneres e Britney Spears são destaque no prêmio

Se tem um prêmio no qual a "voz do público é a voz de Deus" esse é o People's Choice Awards. E a cerimônia de premiação foi realizada nesta quarta à noite com direito a primeira apresentação do Fifth Harmony depois da saída de Camila Cabello e Ellen DeGeneres tornando-se a maior vencedora.
A votação do People's Choice Awards é totalmente popular e define os favoritos da audiência no cinema, na televisão, na música e na web. Britney Spears foi a maior vencedora da noite e levou todas as quatro categorias em que foi indicada — mesmo que a Princesinha do Pop não tenha comparecido à premiação.
Veja os premiados das principais categorias People's Choice Awards 2017:
CINEMA
FILME
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Finding Dory (VENCEU)
Suicide Squad
Zootopia
ATOR
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds (VENCEU)
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
ATRIZ
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence (VENCEU)
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
FILME DE AÇÃO
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool (VENCEU)
Suicide Squad
X-Men: Apocalypse
ATOR EM FILME DE AÇÃO
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr. (VENCEU)
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
ATRIZ EM FILME DE AÇÃO
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie (VENCEU)
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
VOZ EM ANIMAÇÃO
Bill Murray em The Jungle Book
Ellen DeGeneres em Finding Dory (VENCEU)
Ginnifer Goodwin em Zootopia
Jason Bateman em Zootopia
Kevin Hart em The Secret Life of Pets
FILME DE COMÉDIA
Bad Moms (VENCEU)
Central Intelligence
Ghostbusters
How to Be Single
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
ATOR EM FILME DE COMÉDIA
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart (VENCEU)
Ryan Gosling
Zac Efron
ATRIZ EM FILME DE COMÉDIA
Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell
Kristen Wiig
Melissa McCarthy (VENCEU)
Rebel Wilson
FILME DRAMÁTICO
Deepwater Horizon
Me Before You (VENCEU)
Miracles From Heaven
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Sully
ATOR EM DRAMA
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks (VENCEU)
ATRIZ EM DRAMA
Amy Adams
Blake Lively (VENCEU)
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep
FILME PARA A FAMÍLIA
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Finding Dory (VENCEU)
The Jungle Book
The Secret Life of Pets
Zootopia
FILME DE SUSPENSE
The Conjuring 2
The Girl on the Train (VENCEU)
Nerve
The Purge: Election Year
The Shallows
ÍCONE DO CINEMA FAVORITO
Denzel Washington
Johnny Depp (VENCEU)
Samuel L. Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks
BLOCKBUSTER DE FINAL DE ANO
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (VENCEU)
Moana
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Sing
TV
SÉRIE PREFERIDA
The Big Bang Theory
Grey's Anatomy
Outlander (VENCEU)
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
The Big Bang Theory (VENCEU)
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl
ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Andy Samberg
Anthony Anderson
Jim Parsons (VENCEU)
Matthew Perry
Tim Allen
ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Anna Faris
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Sofia Vergara (VENCEU)
Zooey Deschanel
SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
Chicago Fire
Empire
Grey's Anatomy (VENCEU)
How to Get Away with Murder
Quantico
ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers (VENCEU)
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra (VENCEU)
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
COMÉDIA DA TV PAGA
Atlanta
Baby Daddy (VENCEU)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
DRAMA DA TV PAGA
The Americans
Bates Motel (VENCEU)
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar
ATOR DA TV PAGA
Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore (VENCEU)
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
ATRIZ DA TV PAGA
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga (VENCEU)
SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA DA TV PAGA
The Blacklist
Criminal Minds (VENCEU)
Law & Order: SVU
Lucifer
NCIS
ATOR EM DRAMA DA TV PAGA
Chris O'Donnell
Donnie Wahlberg
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon (VENCEU)
Tom Selleck
ATRIZ EM DRAMA DA TV PAGA
Jennifer Lopez (VENCEU)
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sophia Bush
SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA DOS CANAIS PREMIUM E STREAMING
Homeland
House of Cards
Narcos
Orange is the New Black (VENCEU)
Power
SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA DOS CANAIS PREMIUM E STREAMING
Fuller House (VENCEU)
The Mindy Project
Shameless
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA
Arrow
The Flash
Once Upon a Time
Supernatural (VENCEU)
The Vampire Diaries
SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DA TV PAGA
American Horror Story
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Teen Wolf
The Walking Dead (VENCEU)
SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DOS CANAIS PREMIUM E STREAMING
Game of Thrones
Marvel's Luke Cage
Outlander (VENCEU)
Stranger Things
Westworld
MÚSICA
CANTOR
Blake Shelton
Drake
Justin Timberlake (VENCEU)
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
CANTORA
Adele
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Britney Spears (VENCEU)
Rihanna
GRUPO
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony (VENCEU)
Panic! at the Disco
Twenty One Pilots
REVELAÇÃO
Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Niall Horan (VENCEU)
Zayn
ÁLBUM FAVORITO
Anti / Rihanna
Dangerous Woman / Ariana Grande
If I'm Honest / Blake Shelton (VENCEU)
Lemonade / Beyoncé
Views / Drake
MÚSICA FAVORITA
"Can't Stop the Feeling" / Justin Timberlake (VENCEU)
"No" / Meghan Trainor
"One Dance" / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid
"Pillowtalk" Zayn
"Work" / Rihanna feat. Drake