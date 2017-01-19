People's Choice Awards 2017: Fifth Harmony, Ellen DeGeneres e Britney Spears são destaque no prêmio

Preferidos do público

Se tem um prêmio no qual a "voz do público é a voz de Deus" esse é o People's Choice Awards. E a cerimônia de premiação foi realizada nesta quarta à noite com direito a primeira apresentação do Fifth Harmony depois da saída de Camila Cabello e Ellen DeGeneres tornando-se a maior vencedora.

A votação do People's Choice Awards é totalmente popular e define os favoritos da audiência no cinema, na televisão, na música e na web. Britney Spears foi a maior vencedora da noite e levou todas as quatro categorias em que foi indicada — mesmo que a Princesinha do Pop não tenha comparecido à premiação.

Veja os premiados das principais categorias People's Choice Awards 2017:

CINEMA

FILME

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Finding Dory (VENCEU)

Suicide Squad

Zootopia

ATOR

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds (VENCEU)

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

ATRIZ

Anna Kendrick

Jennifer Lawrence (VENCEU)

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson

FILME DE AÇÃO

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool (VENCEU)

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

ATOR EM FILME DE AÇÃO

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr. (VENCEU)

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

ATRIZ EM FILME DE AÇÃO

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie (VENCEU)

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana

VOZ EM ANIMAÇÃO

Bill Murray em The Jungle Book

Ellen DeGeneres em Finding Dory (VENCEU)

Ginnifer Goodwin em Zootopia

Jason Bateman em Zootopia

Kevin Hart em The Secret Life of Pets

FILME DE COMÉDIA

Bad Moms (VENCEU)

Central Intelligence

Ghostbusters

How to Be Single

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

ATOR EM FILME DE COMÉDIA

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart (VENCEU)

Ryan Gosling

Zac Efron

ATRIZ EM FILME DE COMÉDIA

Anna Kendrick

Kristen Bell

Kristen Wiig

Melissa McCarthy (VENCEU)

Rebel Wilson

FILME DRAMÁTICO

Deepwater Horizon

Me Before You (VENCEU)

Miracles From Heaven

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sully

ATOR EM DRAMA

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Tom Hanks (VENCEU)

ATRIZ EM DRAMA

Amy Adams

Blake Lively (VENCEU)

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep

FILME PARA A FAMÍLIA

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Finding Dory (VENCEU)

The Jungle Book

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia

FILME DE SUSPENSE

The Conjuring 2

The Girl on the Train (VENCEU)

Nerve

The Purge: Election Year

The Shallows

ÍCONE DO CINEMA FAVORITO

Denzel Washington

Johnny Depp (VENCEU)

Samuel L. Jackson

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks

BLOCKBUSTER DE FINAL DE ANO

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (VENCEU)

Moana

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sing

TV

SÉRIE PREFERIDA

The Big Bang Theory

Grey's Anatomy

Outlander (VENCEU)

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

The Big Bang Theory (VENCEU)

Black-ish

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

New Girl

ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Andy Samberg

Anthony Anderson

Jim Parsons (VENCEU)

Matthew Perry

Tim Allen

ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Anna Faris

Gina Rodriguez

Kaley Cuoco

Sofia Vergara (VENCEU)

Zooey Deschanel

SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Chicago Fire

Empire

Grey's Anatomy (VENCEU)

How to Get Away with Murder

Quantico

ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers (VENCEU)

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra (VENCEU)

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

COMÉDIA DA TV PAGA

Atlanta

Baby Daddy (VENCEU)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Younger

DRAMA DA TV PAGA

The Americans

Bates Motel (VENCEU)

Mr. Robot

Pretty Little Liars

Queen Sugar

ATOR DA TV PAGA

Adam Devine

Freddie Highmore (VENCEU)

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis

ATRIZ DA TV PAGA

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Vera Farmiga (VENCEU)

SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA DA TV PAGA

The Blacklist

Criminal Minds (VENCEU)

Law & Order: SVU

Lucifer

NCIS

ATOR EM DRAMA DA TV PAGA

Chris O'Donnell

Donnie Wahlberg

LL Cool J

Mark Harmon (VENCEU)

Tom Selleck

ATRIZ EM DRAMA DA TV PAGA

Jennifer Lopez (VENCEU)

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Sophia Bush

SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA DOS CANAIS PREMIUM E STREAMING

Homeland

House of Cards

Narcos

Orange is the New Black (VENCEU)

Power

SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA DOS CANAIS PREMIUM E STREAMING

Fuller House (VENCEU)

The Mindy Project

Shameless

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA

Arrow

The Flash

Once Upon a Time

Supernatural (VENCEU)

The Vampire Diaries

SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DA TV PAGA

American Horror Story

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Teen Wolf

The Walking Dead (VENCEU)

SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DOS CANAIS PREMIUM E STREAMING

Game of Thrones

Marvel's Luke Cage

Outlander (VENCEU)

Stranger Things

Westworld

MÚSICA

CANTOR

Blake Shelton

Drake

Justin Timberlake (VENCEU)

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

CANTORA

Adele

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Britney Spears (VENCEU)

Rihanna

GRUPO

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony (VENCEU)

Panic! at the Disco

Twenty One Pilots

REVELAÇÃO

Alessia Cara

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Niall Horan (VENCEU)

Zayn

ÁLBUM FAVORITO

Anti / Rihanna

Dangerous Woman / Ariana Grande

If I'm Honest / Blake Shelton (VENCEU)

Lemonade / Beyoncé

Views / Drake

MÚSICA FAVORITA

"Can't Stop the Feeling" / Justin Timberlake (VENCEU)

"No" / Meghan Trainor

"One Dance" / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid

"Pillowtalk" Zayn

"Work" / Rihanna feat. Drake



